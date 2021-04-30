PlayStation Plus subscribers get Battlefield V, Wreckfest and more in May

May is the month to blow stuff up.

Ever since the PlayStation 5 made its debut in November last year, Sony’s PlayStation Plus lineup of free games have been consistently great, month after month.

May is no exception, as the service offers subscribers three games to add to their library: Battlefield V, Wreckfest and Stranded Deep.

Battlefield V is clearly the standout title here.

This first-person shooter published by Electronic Arts and developed by DICE throws players into explosive, large-scale multiplayer battles set in World War II.

Various maps and factions let you engage with different theaters of war during this bloody time period, from lush villages to wartorn islands.

The game also has a battle royale mode called Firestorm.

EA are also set to release Battlefield 6 later this year, so this is a good primer for the franchise before its next big installment.

Developed by Bugbear Entertainment, Wreckfest is a demolition derby racing game with a rather passionate fanbase.

All of its players swear up and down that this game is pure quality, so if you’re looking for a great destruction-filled racing game, this will probably whet your appetite.

In Wreckfest, you’ll race with up to 24 players in multiplayer modes that have you upgrade and destroy cars in equal measure.

This particular game is only free for PlayStation 5 console owners, so PlayStation 4 subscribers are sadly out of luck.

Stranded Deep however, is available for all PlayStation Plus subscribers. Developed by Beam Team Games, this is an open-world survival game.

You play as someone who’s been stranded in the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean after a mysterious plane crash.

Without any means to call for help, you’ll have to explore underwater and on land and hunt for supplies to stay alive.

Hunger, thirst and exposure all conspire to take you down - but are you strong enough to overcome these harsh elements to survive?

These three games will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers from May 4 to 31, 2021.

For now, you can still claim April’s freebies: Oddworld: Soulstorm, Days Gone and Zombie Army 4: Dead War.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.