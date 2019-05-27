PM Lee now knows how to play Dota 2 (and why the Singapore government is getting into esports)

One is a powerful leader of a Southeast Asian economic powerhouse of a nation. The other is one of the world’s most popular video games that has spawned a massive following and the largest prize pool in the esports industry.

Last Saturday, these two unlikely bedfellows met — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong took a gander at ganking noobs in Dota 2.

The Singaporean premier dropped by Yio Chu Kang Community Club last Saturday to attend the inaugural Yio Game On event, where residents of all ages took part in the good ol’ art of playing games together. Aside from esports tournaments involving Mobile Legends and Clash Royale, a segment of the event was a Dota 2 beginner’s class run by Singapore’s Cybersports & Online Gaming Association (SCOGA) esports academy. And PM Lee was right there to wreck some Ancients.

While we doubt that he got into the weeds with jungling, farming and stacking techniques, it appears that PM Lee came away with slightly more knowledge about the massive esports industry and why Valve’s perennial classic will be included in this year’s SEA Games.

But that wasn’t the end of PM Lee’s geeky day out. He made sure to stop by a Pokemon Trading Card Game showdown too, citing familiarity with it — his own children were trainers as teenagers.

Getting aggro

Intermingling between government and video games has always been inevitable in Singapore. In the past decade or so, esports has proven to be an industry too large to ignore. And it’s impossible to fully ignore a platform that youths were (and are) spending huge amounts of their time and money on — whether it be playing actual games, or watching streamers on YouTube, Twitch and other sites.

In Singapore, we’re still playing catch-up to the rest of the world when it comes to the esports industry, mostly thanks to the lingering (and dated) societal stigma against video games in general.