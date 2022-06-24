Poco brings F4 and X4 GT phones to Singapore

Poco yesterday (June 23) officially announced the Poco F4 and Poco X4 GT phones, with Singapore being one of the first markets to carry these phones at retail.

Poco F4

POCO X4

PHOTO: Xiaomi

The Poco F4 is a flagship-lite contender with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, the same processor found in the Xiaomi 12X, Vivo’s X60, and X60 Pro. It’s a follow-up to the Poco F4 GT flagship model, bringing many of its top-tier features to a more affordable variant. The choice of processor also meant that the Poco F4 is compatible with 5G networks.

Poco F4 offers a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (1080p), 120Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It also packs a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, making the display bright, vibrant, and sharp for media consumption.

Fans of the Xiaomi sub-brand would be pleased to know that the Poco F4 also has Dolby Atmos support for its dual speaker layout, making it a suitable companion for movie bingeing on the go.

The triple rear camera system consists of a 64MP main camera with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro camera. Included software optimisations are Paranomic Selfie Mode, Night Mode, AI Skyscraping, and AI Erase 2.0 for removing photobombers.

Users can expect a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast-charging (which Poco claimed 38 minutes for 0per cent to 100per cent charging) on this Android 12 (MIUI 13) phone.

The Poco F4 is available in two variants: S$549 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) and S$599 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage). From 27 June 2022 onwards, both models are available exclusively through Lazada at an early bird price of S$479 and S$529, respectively, while stocks last.

Poco X4 GT

POCO X4 GT

PHOTO: Xiaomi

As a follow-up to the Poco X4 Pro, the newly announced Poco X4 GT brings its big battery to a wider, cinematic display with fast RAM and storage.

The Poco X4 GT touts a 20.5:9 display ratio LCD panel with LCD True Display colour temperature adjustment. LCD True Display relies on external light conditions to provide “comfortable viewing”. The display also packs in blue-light reduction and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut support.

On the device is a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast-charging, LPDRR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage, making it fast at charging, loading apps, and reading/writing information to its internal space. The processor on board is a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

The triple rear camera configuration consists of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Pre-installed are 19 vlogging templates, which are beneficial for users of TikTok or Little Red Book social media platforms.

The Poco X4 GT is available at S$479 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) and $509 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage). Both variants are exclusively available on Shopee at early bird prices of $429 and $459, respectively, from June 30, 2022 onwards, while stocks last.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.