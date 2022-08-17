Poco C40 and M4 5G phones available exclusively on Shopee from Aug 18

Poco just announced the availability and pricing of its new phones, the C40 and M4 5G.

The budget-friendly C40 comes with a 6.71-inch LCD Dot Drop display that has a brightness rating of up to 400 nits, a 6,000mAh battery that can last more than two days on a single charge, a rear dual-camera module (13MP main + 2MP depth), and a 5MP selfie camera, octa-core JR510 chipset.

It is available in two configurations: 3GB + 32GB for $169, and 4GB + 64GB for $199.

PHOTO: Poco

The Poco M4 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and a 6.58-inch display which can dynamically change the refresh rates from 30Hz to 90Hz depending on what you are doing. Other specs include a 5,000mAh battery, a dual-camera system on the rear (13MP main + 2MP depth) and a 5MP selfie camera.

It is available in two configurations: 4GB + 64GB for $249, and 6GB + 128GB for $309.

The Poco C4 and Poco M4 5G will be available exclusively on Shopee from Aug 18. As part of Poco's Super Brand Day campaign, you can look forward to exclusive prices on the Poco C4, Poco M4 5G and other popular Poco smartphones.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.