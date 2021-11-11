Poco M4 Pro 5G comes to Singapore on 11.11

Poco decided to celebrate the 11.11 deals period with its very own launch. Enter the Poco M4 Pro 5G, an entry-level, 5G-capable smartphone by Xiaomi's sub-brand.

New perks include the M4 Pro 5G's MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, an upgrade from its predecessor's Dimensity 700 processor.

Also, the fast-charging speeds on the Poco M4 Pro 5G were bumped up to 33W (up from 18W previously).

Finally, the camera layout had some changes — now, it has a 50MP main shooter (f/1.8 aperture) and 8MP ultra-wide camera (FOV 119° and f/2.2 aperture). It's no longer a triple-rear configuration.

PHOTO: Poco

Tweaks aside, the Poco M4 Pro 5G still packs all the main perks that make it a value-for-money alternative. Returning is the FHD+ DotDisplay with 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touching sampling rate, now at 6.6 inches.

The display still offers DynamicSwitch, an adaptive refresh rate technology that balances fluidity against efficiency. Videos can play back at 60FPS, movies at 25FPS, and games can be 60 or 90FPS.

Beneath its screen comes LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage, 5G compatibility, 3.5mm audio port, an IR blaster, and dual speakers. Since it's a Xiaomi-owned brand, the Poco M4 Pro 5G has MiUI 12.5 for Poco, which is based on Android 11.

PHOTO: Poco

As mentioned, Poco M4 Pro 5G goes on sale come Nov 11, 2021. Colourways available are Poco Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue, all available in either 4GB+64GB or 6GB+128GB variants.

They are priced at $299 and $349, respectively. While Poco didn't share its retail channels, you can park yourself at its official Lazada and Shopee storefronts to catch the phone at launch.

For one day only (Nov 11 itself), the Poco M4 Pro 5G variants retail at $249 (4GB+64GB) and $299 (6GB+128GB). This offer is unique only to Shopee.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.