This PokeFan makes some really adorable (and edible) Pokemon dishes

It is one thing to be a fan of Pokemon, and another to take that love for all things pocket monsters to another level by their own hand. And if you're as talented as @splatkelly, why not make some edible Pokemon?
The pastry chef and illustrator posted up several photos of her handmade edible Pokemon using a combination of fondant, pastries and other sweet treats.
In particular, her inspiration is drawn from the most recent entry in the franchise, Pokemon Sword and Shield.
Sword and Shield saw the debut of more food-themed 'mons, including the Grass/Dragon-types Flapple and Appletun (above), which resemble a carved-up apple and an apple pie respectively, as well as their Gigantamax form (pictured below), and their first form, Applin.
There was even a behind-the-scenes of making Flapple, which was described quite meticulously:
The Fairy-type Alcremie was also adapted, especially since the Pokemon is a direct reference to cakes.
Heck, its Gigantamax form resembles a towering birthday cake, which @splatkelly also made into actual cake.
