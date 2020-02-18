This PokeFan makes some really adorable (and edible) Pokemon dishes

It is one thing to be a fan of Pokemon, and another to take that love for all things pocket monsters to another level by their own hand. And if you're as talented as @splatkelly, why not make some edible Pokemon?

The pastry chef and illustrator posted up several photos of her handmade edible Pokemon using a combination of fondant, pastries and other sweet treats.

Flapple.

PHOTO: Twitter/splatkelly

In particular, her inspiration is drawn from the most recent entry in the franchise, Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Appletun.

PHOTO: Twitter/splatkelly

Sword and Shield saw the debut of more food-themed 'mons, including the Grass/Dragon-types Flapple and Appletun (above), which resemble a carved-up apple and an apple pie respectively, as well as their Gigantamax form (pictured below), and their first form, Applin.

I made my precious apple babies using real apples and fondant!🍎🍏💖💕



Appletun has homemade pie dough and the GMax form has buttercream🥧🧁#PokemonSwordShield #ポケモン剣盾 #カジッチュ #タルップル #Applin #Appletun pic.twitter.com/ED1RKVJjNI — no stylus kelly (@splatkelly) January 10, 2020

There was even a behind-the-scenes of making Flapple, which was described quite meticulously:

Behind the scenes:



Carving the apple was the easy part. Putting everything together so it didn’t fall apart was a lot harder. I soaked the cut apple pieces in salt water to prevent them from turning brown while I was taking pictures. pic.twitter.com/wt1ld83wcf — no stylus kelly (@splatkelly) February 13, 2020

The Fairy-type Alcremie was also adapted, especially since the Pokemon is a direct reference to cakes.

Alcremie.

PHOTO: Twitter/splatkelly

Heck, its Gigantamax form resembles a towering birthday cake, which @splatkelly also made into actual cake.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.