Pokemon Battle Festival Asia 2021 gathers TCG, mobile and Switch games into one arena

The first official online Pokémon event in the region will finally happen, as the Pokémon Battle Festival Asia 2021 kicks off this November with tournaments, show matches, variety shows, and more all the way until February.

For fans, there is certainly much to look forward to, just in terms of games, we are looking at Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Go, Pokémon Unite, and the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

If you are the more competitive sort, you should be on the look out for various tournaments that are open to the many countries in the region, including Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

PHOTO: Facebook/eslasia1

While not all the details are firmed up yet, several qualifiers for Pokémon Go have already been pencilled in. We can expect more details for other tournaments to be shared soon as well as the Pokémon Battle Festival Asia 2021 gets underway.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.