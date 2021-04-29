Pokemon Go Fest 2021 returns once again as a global virtual event in July

Despite the uncertain times, Pokémon fans are not one to back down when challenges arise and Pokémon Go Fest is a testament to that.

The annual Pokémon Go Fest season is back again. Just like last year, the event will be held online in light of the coronavirus situation all over the world.

Although it might be a stark difference from how it was back before the global pandemic, developer Niantic has taken advantage of going virtual to describe the fest as a “global event.”

Niantic has yet to share other details about the event, though they did mention that this year’s festivities could be particularly noteworthy.

“2021 marks both the twenty-fifth anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go, so trust us when we say you won’t want to miss Pokémon Go Fest 2021!” the developer said in their blog post.

According to Niantic, last year’s Pokémon Go Fest was a huge success with a record number of millions of trainers hailing from 124 countries and regions.

With much to celebrate this year, there’s just a possibility that a new record of the number of people will be attending.

Pokémon Go Fest is scheduled on July 17 and 18, for more information and updates about the event, check their official website.

