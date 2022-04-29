Pokemon: Hisuian Snow anime series to premiere on YouTube

A new three-episode online anime series by Wit Studio, Pokemon: Hisuian Snow is set to premiere on the official Pokemon Asia YouTube channel and Pokemon TV on May 18, 2022 at 9pm.

The new anime is set in the Hisui region of the well-loved Pokemon Legends: Arceus, in an age where people and Pokemon do not coexist peacefully. It tells the story of Akio who meets a Hisuian Zorua while exploring the forest, which makes him question his father's teachings about people and Pokemon.

PHOTO: The Pokémon Company

Pokemon: Hisuian Snow is animated by Wit Studio (Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress), with voice acting by Koki Uchiyama (adult Akio), Rie Kugimiya (child Akio), and Rikiya Koyama (Akio's father).

Catch the first episode of Pokemon: Hisuian Snow on May 18, 2022 at 9pm. In the meantime, you can watch other Pokemon series on its YouTube channel, all for free.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.