Pokemon Legends: Arceus reveals new Scyther evolution in gameplay trailer

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is an upcoming action role-playing game for the Nintendo Switch, and it steers slightly ever so slightly away from the mainline series' turn-based combat to bring players something more action-packed and, well, Dark Souls-like.

The new trailer reveals plenty of gameplay footage, and also Noble Pokemons, a new class of Pokemons.

Though exactly what that means and what makes a Pokemon noble is still unknown.

The first Noble Pokemon we get to see is Kleavor, the Lord of the Woods. Kleavor is a bug/rock Pokemon, sporting two giant axes instead of normal limbs.

According to the official Pokemon site, Kleavor is the evolved form of Scyther, a Pokemon introduced from the very first generation.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/The Official Pokemon YouTube channel

From the trailer, it seems like the combat system is going to be very involved, with not just the trainer's Pokemon getting into the fray, but the trainer too will be jumping and rolling out of attacks, even tossing items to fight against opponents.

This is a gorgeous Pokemon game, especially when players can ride on the backs of majestic Pokemons such as the Hisuian Braviary, Basculegion, and Wyrdee, reminding one of the breezy greenery in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on Jan 28, 2022, and it is a game to keep a lookout for.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.