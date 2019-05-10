Police investigating Telegram chat group suspected of sharing obscene videos, photos of girls

SINGAPORE - The police said on Friday (Oct 4) that they are investigating a Telegram chat group suspected of sharing obscene photos and videos of Singaporean girls after reports were lodged by some of the victims.

The photos allegedly include upskirt photos.

The chat group under investigation, "SG Nasi Lemak", is no longer accessible, although screenshots seen by Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao show there had been more than 44,000 members when it was still active.

According to a reader Wanbao interviewed, the group had been set up for more than a year, but its membership had spiked in recent months with more people coming to know of it.

Those interested in gaining access to the group would pay $30 as an "entry fee".