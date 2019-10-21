Police looking into another Telegram chat group allegedly circulating obscene materials

SINGAPORE - Another chat group that is allegedly circulating obscene materials as well as pictures of commuters taken without their consent has surfaced on messaging application Telegram.

The police said they are aware of the private group chat "SharingIsCaring" and are looking into the matter.

On the chat group, users can share photographs of women and girls that they have taken in public places such as in the MRT, the AsiaOne website reported last Friday (Oct 18).

The group has more than 100 members, and images of children and pupils in their school uniforms are among the materials shared by its members.

The chat group is also used to share pornographic content, according to a Telegram user who shared screenshots of the chat group with AsiaOne.