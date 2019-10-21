Police looking into another Telegram chat group allegedly circulating obscene materials

The police said they are aware of the private Telegram group chat "SharingIsCaring" and are investigating.
PHOTO: AFP
Prisca Ang
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Another chat group that is allegedly circulating obscene materials as well as pictures of commuters taken without their consent has surfaced on messaging application Telegram.

The police said they are aware of the private group chat "SharingIsCaring" and are looking into the matter.

On the chat group, users can share photographs of women and girls that they have taken in public places such as in the MRT, the AsiaOne website reported last Friday (Oct 18).

The group has more than 100 members, and images of children and pupils in their school uniforms are among the materials shared by its members.

The chat group is also used to share pornographic content, according to a Telegram user who shared screenshots of the chat group with AsiaOne.

Some 5,000 photographs and 800 videos have been shared on the group, according to the screenshots.

On Tuesday, two teenagers were among four people charged in court over their alleged involvement in transmitting obscene materials in Telegram.

In a statement, the police said that the four were nabbed for their "suspected involvement in circulating obscene materials and promoting vice activities" through a chat group on Telegram called "SG Nasi Lemak".

The teenagers were back in court last Friday to face an additional charge of having obscene materials on their electronic devices, such as mobile phones.

Responding to media queries about the Telegram chat "SharingIsCaring", the police reminded members of the public that the circulation of obscene materials is an offence.

Anyone found guilty of transmitting obscene materials by electronic means can be jailed for up to three months, fined, or both.

"Members of the public are advised not to join any online platform that circulates obscene materials and illicit chat groups," the police said.

To provide related information, submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness or call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000. All information will be kept confidential.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
police Social media

TRENDING

About 10 involved in fight in Tanjong Pagar, with one allegedly using a knife
About 10 involved in fight in Tanjong Pagar, with one allegedly using a knife
Workers&#039; Party chief Pritam Singh, PA grassroots adviser spar over allegation of &#039;double standards&#039;
Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh, PA grassroots adviser spar over allegation of 'double standards'
Superyacht linked to 1MDB and Jho Low up for sale again
Superyacht linked to 1MDB and Jho Low up for sale again
Police looking into another Telegram chat group allegedly circulating obscene materials
Police looking into SharingIsCaring chat group allegedly circulating obscene materials
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
Two teens in SG Nasi Lemak case each get another charge
Two teens in SG Nasi Lemak case each get another charge
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Gojek driver allegedly forces 11-year-old out of car at night for having a pet bird with her
Gojek driver allegedly kicks 11-year-old out of car for having a pet bird with her
Orchard Towers killing: Sole woman in case cries after murder charge reduced to assault
Orchard Towers killing: Sole woman in case cries after murder charge reduced to assault
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that&#039;s just for the cheapest room
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that's just for the cheapest room
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

She&#039;ll find you your ideal partner but don&#039;t ask her for a virgin
She'll find you your ideal partner but don't ask her for a virgin
4 overseas medical procedures that Singaporeans go abroad for: How much can you really save?
4 overseas medical procedures that Singaporeans go abroad for: How much can you really save?
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
Cruises from Singapore (2019) - how much do Royal Caribbean, Dream Cruises, and Princess Cruises cost?
Cruises from Singapore (2019) - how much do Royal Caribbean, Dream Cruises, and Princess Cruises cost?

Home Works

House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Li Ronghao laments he&#039;s old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Li Ronghao laments he's old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there&#039;s a catch
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there's a catch

SERVICES