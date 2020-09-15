Police looking into complaint filed against woman who raised middle fingers to police camera

A woman was accompanied by her fellow activists to Tanglin Police Division last Friday (Sept 11), after she got in trouble for posting an image that was deemed alarming.
It was a picture of her flipping the bird at police cameras situated at Speakers’ Corner in Hong Lim Park.
The activist — known as Averyn — had posted the image on her Facebook page on November 6 last year, when she pointed her middle fingers up at the CCTV security cameras while wearing a camouflage outfit. It was accompanied by a caption that expressed her dismay over “militarised surveillance” and the silence over marginalised communities.
This, according to social worker and activist Jolovan Wham, garnered a police report filed against her on May 15 earlier this year.PHOTO: Twitter/Screengrab/@kixes
Wham and other activists, including journalist Kirsten Han, accompanied the woman in a show of solidarity when she attended an interview with the police last Friday.
Meanwhile, several netizens were puzzled as to why someone could find the picture offensive enough to warrant a complaint.PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook
When contacted by AsiaOne, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that it is looking into the case.
“A report was lodged and investigations are ongoing,” the police stated.
