Pollution app pulled in Vietnam after coordinated campaign of abuse

"AirVisual has received abusive and threatening messages posted on Facebook and on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store," the company said in a statement.

The company was hit with online abuse over the weekend from users accusing it of publishing fake data.

"AirVisual is a company selling expensive face masks and air purifiers, for sure they got a lot of money in Vietnam over the last week," Facebook user Vu Khac Ngoc wrote in a post on Sunday, which has been shared for more than 7,400 times.

"Poor application, incorrect data. Does not differentiate between dust and fog," Han Phung wrote in the Google Play store.

Online abuse in support of the government is common in Vietnam, with so-called "Red Flag" trolls frequently attacking activist pages and posting patriotic content on Facebook and YouTube.