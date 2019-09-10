Porn, politics are key targets in deepfakes: Study

So-called "deepfake" videos are proliferating online, with most of them pornographic but with some politically motivated ones as well, security researchers said Monday.

A report by the security firm Deeptrace identified 96 per cent of deepfakes as "nonconsensual pornography," which use the images of female celebrities or others in videos manipulated using artificial intelligence.

The researchers found the number of deepfake videos almost doubling over the last seven months to 14,678.

The report said four websites dedicated to deepfake pornography received more than 134 million views, which "demonstrates a market for websites creating and hosting deepfake pornography, a trend that will continue to grow unless decisive action is taken," said Deeptrace chief executive Georgio Patrini in a blog post.