Porn, politics are key targets in deepfakes: Study

PHOTO: AFP
AFP

So-called "deepfake" videos are proliferating online, with most of them pornographic but with some politically motivated ones as well, security researchers said Monday.

A report by the security firm Deeptrace identified 96 per cent of deepfakes as "nonconsensual pornography," which use the images of female celebrities or others in videos manipulated using artificial intelligence.

The researchers found the number of deepfake videos almost doubling over the last seven months to 14,678.

The report said four websites dedicated to deepfake pornography received more than 134 million views, which "demonstrates a market for websites creating and hosting deepfake pornography, a trend that will continue to grow unless decisive action is taken," said Deeptrace chief executive Georgio Patrini in a blog post.

Patrini said deepfakes are also "making a significant impact on the political sphere," noting cases in Gabon and Malaysia targeting political leaders.

"These examples are possibly the most powerful indications of how deepfakes are already destabilizing political processes," he said.

Patrini said some new cases are emerging "where synthetic voice audio and images of non-existent, synthetic people were used to enhance social engineering against businesses and governments."

The report comes amid growing concerns that deepfakes could be used to manipulate voters ahead of elections in the United States and elsewhere.

Big social networks have been stepping up efforts to detect and thwart the distribution of manipulated videos but analysts say it is increasingly difficult to stop the spread of deepfakes.

More about
Digital fake news Politics pornography

TRENDING

Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol&#039;s home by zooming in on her eyes
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol's home by zooming in on her eyes
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Russian ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan claims she pawned wedding ring to pay for medical bills while pregnant
Russian ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan claims she pawned wedding ring to pay for medical bills while pregnant
McDonald&#039;s jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin&#039; it
McDonald's jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin' it
ITE student stabs schoolmate as dispute turns violent
ITE student stabs schoolmate as dispute turns violent
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
$50,000 lost to &#039;angpow&#039; scammer in Malaysia
$50,000 lost to 'angpow' scammer in Malaysia
Thai Airways defends food service after passenger complains on Facebook
Thai Airways defends food service after passenger complains on Facebook
Netizens accuse Faye Wong&#039;s 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Get your hands on (currently sold-out) McDonald’s pyjamas for up to $120 on Carousell
Get your hands on (currently sold-out) McDonald’s pyjamas for up to $120 on Carousell

LIFESTYLE

Is Shu Qi&#039;s viral Taiwan noodle bar in Hong Kong worth it?
Is Shu Qi's viral Taiwan noodle bar in Hong Kong worth it?
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that&#039;s not USS Halloween Horror Nights
Cheap thrills that are just as scary as USS Halloween Horror Nights
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more

Home Works

How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
China dad tries to beat daughter&#039;s puppy to death over mounting vet bill
China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039; - a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle' - a tumour
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square

SERVICES