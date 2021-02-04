Porsche's former VP of chassis development is now at Apple

Reports say Apple has hired Dr Manfred Harrer to work on the company's rumoured Apple Car .

The hire is notable because Dr Harrer was Porsche's vice president for chassis development and is said to have worked extensively on the development of the Cayenne.

Before Porsche, he worked at Audi and BMW. He was heavily involved in steering development at the latter.

The way the car feels and the way it rides is largely dependent on its chassis and steering, and this hire perhaps shows that Apple will be as focused on the intangible aspects of a car as it is on stuff like specs and features.

Porsches, for quite some time, have been widely recognised as having some of the best chassis in the business. There's a magical quality to the way they ride , that blend of sportiness and comfort is exactly what drivers want.

The latest rumours suggest that Apple will be working with Hyundai to manufacture its car and that it will arrive in 2025 at the earliest.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.