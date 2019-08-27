POSB Bank throws shade at Apple Card's delicate, dainty care instructions

Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Tech giant Apple is hoping that its legion of fanboys would flock together to make its new titanium credit card a raging success — even if one would have to resort to keeping it in a vacuum-sealed titanium case to keep it unblemished. 

In case you haven’t seen it, the company actually has official instructions on how to take care of its delicate Apple Card. So delicate, in fact, that storing it in your leather wallet or keeping it in the pockets of your denim jeans “might cause permanent discolouration that will not wash off”. 

The guide basically declares that the exquisite and pristine sheen of the Apple Card must be protected at all costs, and that includes not letting it touch other credit cards (inferior plastics will scratch it) and only store it in vessels made of soft materials free of loose change, keys or other “potentially abrasive objects”. Such is the gossamer-like quality of what’s supposed to be a premium product. 

The preciousness of the Apple Card is something that the internet couldn’t resist ridiculing, and so did POSB. Yesterday, the Singaporean bank pitched into the ribbing and posted about their own Everyday credit card, an object that’s decidedly tougher than what Apple produced. POSB’s sliver of hard plastic “plays well with everyday things”, the bank quipped with a cheeky wink, and does just fine with loose change, leather wallets and denim pockets. 

POSB Everyday Card’s rebates does hold more tangible benefits for cardholders, including up to 15 per cent cash rebates on dining, public transport and up to 6 per cent cash rebates when paying for utilities and items from Sheng Siong, Watsons and more. Apple Card users, on the other hand, stand to receive 2 per cent cashback on every purchase made on the card with Apple Pay, or up to 3 per cent cashback on all purchases made directly with Apple (heh, figures).

What the card lacks in rewards, it makes up in the ease of tracking and managing expenditure through Apple’s Wallet app. Plus, the Apple Card doesn’t charge annual fees, late fees, over-the-limit fees, foreign transaction fees or, really, any hidden fees whatsoever. Can’t say the same for traditional credit cards. 

Not that we have to get ready our slightly damp lint-free microfibre cloth anytime soon — Apple Card is only available in the United States for now. 

