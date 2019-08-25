In praise of the big pixel: Gaming is having a retro moment

Clunky games consoles with blobby pixels might not be the latest thing -- but they're still cool even if you're no longer at school.

Video games producers plying their wares at Gamescom this week in Cologne may primarily be out to push the frontiers of hi-tech and virtual reality as they eye a bigger slice of a booming market.

But their commercial antennae are sufficently honed to realise numerous hands on the joystick belong to gamers for whom retro hasn't so much come back as never gone away.

That much was evident from the interest shown towards those who brought along vintage hardware which the uninitiated might have thought had long been left to gather dust in the attic.

A boy plays the 'Pacman' retro game at the video games trade fair Gamescom in Cologne, western Germany, on Aug. 21, 2019. PHOTO: AFP

So-called "retrogaming" -- digging out favourite classic games of yesteryear to be played on equally ageing hardware -- is right on trend at Gamescom, Europe's gaming fair.