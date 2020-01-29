Pre-order gift for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra revealed

Samsung's pre-order gift for its upcoming Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra has been revealed.

Reliable tipster @evleaks posted a purported official promotional poster which has a liner "Pre-order now and get the Galaxy Buds+ for free".

The poster also specifically mentioned the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra models at the top right corner, which suggests that people who pre-order the Galaxy S20 will not get the earbuds.

If you recall, the pre-order bundle for the Galaxy S10 and S10+ last year included the Wireless Charger Duo Pad with Wall Charger (worth $148) and the Galaxy Buds (worth $238).

Samsung will be unveiling the Galaxy S20 models and the Galaxy Z Flip at the Galaxy Unpacked event on 11 February.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.