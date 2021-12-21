Pre-registrations now open for Fullmetal Alchemist mobile, launch in summer 2022

2021 is the 20th anniversary of the debut of the manga series, Fullmetal Alchemist. The series, written and illustrated by Hiromu Arakawa, is a modern classic, having garnered critical acclaim and widespread popularity.

Earlier this year, Square Enix, in celebration of the anniversary, announced the release of a Fullmetal Alchemist mobile game. Now, before the end of the year, we get our first peek at the gameplay of Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile.

While there isn’t much information about the gameplay itself, the trailer shows famous scenes from the series being recreated, such as the opening scene of the protagonists, Edward and Alphonse Elric, having a meal at an alfresco diner. The combat mechanics also seem to feature a UI that’s reminiscent of fighting games, with the characters’ health bars on the top of the screen.

The 3D cel-shaded graphics of the game capture the anime aesthetic really well, and this is definitely a game that fans will want to try out. Pre-registration for the Japanese title is now open. When certain pre-registration goals are met, players will get in-game currency rewards upon the game’s release in Japan this Summer 2022 on iOS and Android devices.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.