Pretend you have a next-gen console with the PS5 simulator

What do you do if you are unable to get your hands on a new PlayStation 5? Some might take to watching videos of the console on YouTube, but one game developer has taken it a step further, by building their very own PS5 simulator.

“I can’t afford it any time soon,” wrote Alex Grade, the video game developer of the PS5 simulator, in an email to Polygon, where they even added a sad smiley. “But I really want to have a PS5, so I made a game just for myself where I can imagine that I’m having a PS5.”

As expected of a simulator, it comes with all the physics needed to give players the experience of opening the PS5 box and dealing with the packing material inside.

After all, we all know a major part of getting a new product is the moment when you open the box to reveal the product. It’s why unboxing videos do so well on YouTube. It helps to build up the excitement and tension up till when you actually boot up the product itself.

With the physics of the game, you can even hurl the PS5 and its DualSense controller around the living room for some laughs. It even comes with messy cables, just like in real life.

“I am really bad at cable management (my PC is a mess), so I [thought] it would be funny to have this part in the game too,” Grade added in his email. “In the middle of development my Wi-Fi just died, so I’ve added it [as a feature] too.”

The official description for the PS5 Simulator reads,

Wait no more, your ultimate PS5 experience is here! Poor cable management, snacks on floor and try to not break your next-game console in this non-AAA-game!

You can download the PS5 simulator for free on Itch.io now.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.