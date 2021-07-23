Prism+ brings an affordable 86-inch smart TV with Dolby support to Singapore

Following the launch of their Q-series smart TVs , Prism+ is now bringing the Q-series Pro to Singapore.

To add to the cinematic experience, this new range of Android-based smart TVs come with support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Quantum Color Backlight, and come in three screen sizes from 55-inches , 65-inches , and 86-inches.

We’ve covered the benefits of Dolby Atmos and Vision before, but suffice to say, users can experience brighter brightness, contrast, colour, and detail from Dolby Vision, while Dolby Atmos delivers rich, immersive audio as though the viewers are part of the story.

The image on the right with the redder reds and blacker blacks uses the Quantum Color Backlight technology.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

The Quantum Color [sic] backlight technology used is Prism+’s own improved backlight technology that the company says delivers a wider colour gamut with greater brightness levels as compared to the previous Q Series. It isn’t the same as Samsung's Quantum Dot technology used on Samsung’s 2021 smart TVs.

This image has been rotated so you can see the different connections available. But there isn't HDMI 2.1.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

While the Q-series Pro can connect to most devices, do note that it lacks HDMI 2.1 or eARC support. This may impact Dolby Atmos for some as eARC offers improved bandwidth for higher-quality Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio streams, including Dolby Atmos.

John Ng Managing Director of PRISM+ said that the pandemic has shaped new consumer expectations and new media consumption patterns have also emerged.

You can get up to a year's free subscription to some of the more popular streaming services available when you buy a new Q-series Pro.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

With this in mind, Prism+ is adding content partnerships with meWATCH, Viu and iQIYI to buyers of their Q-series Pro TVs.

Those buying a new Q-series Pro TV will get a 12-months free subscription to meWATCH, and three months free subscription to Viu as well. However, buying a TV via Viu’s online store at Lazada will extend the free subscription period from three months to a full year.

Ng added that they are still in negotiations with iQIYI as to the length of a subscription period, so we will update this article when we get more information.

Pricing and availability

Imagine getting an 86-inch TV for less than $3,000!

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

The new Q-series Pro are available for purchase now from Prism+’s online store and Lazada official store. The 55-inch TV is priced at $999, the 65-inch TV is priced at $1,199, and the massive 86-inch TV is priced at $2,999.

Specs/Model 55-inch 65-inch 86-inch Price $999.00 $1,199.00* $2,999.00* Resolution 4K UHD 4K UHD 4K UHD Bezel-less Yes Yes Yes HDR10 Yes Yes Yes Quantum IPS Panel Yes Yes Yes Display Colours 1.07 Billion 1.07 Billion 1.07 Billion Dolby Vision Yes Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Yes DTS TruSurround Yes Yes Yes Digital TV Yes Yes Yes Bluetooth 5.0 5.0 5.0 Android TV OS 10.0 10.0 10.0 Google PlayStore Yes Yes Yes Inbuilt ChromeCast Yes Yes Yes Google Assistant Yes Yes Yes Hands-Free Voice Control Yes Yes Yes Warranty Three Years Full Onsite Three Years Full Onsite Three Years Full Onsite

*Prices are as of after deducting promotional discounts

**Free 12-month MeWatch subscription, Free 3-month Viu subscription

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.