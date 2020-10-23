Prism+ is the first Singapore brand to launch Smart 4K Android TVs

Prism+, Singapore’s very own homegrown consumer tech company is known for their upmarket monitors and TVs which come at shockingly low prices.

And now the company makes strides in the field again by being the first brand in Singapore to produce a line of Smart TVs powered by Google’s Android TV operating system.

Introduced as the Prism+ Q Series, these premium Android TVs start at just $699 for the 55” version. TVs will also be available in the 65” version for $999 and 75” version for $1,599. This means you get all the new perks of Android TVs at only 50 per cent of the market price.

It’s a monumental achievement for a company that only released its first TV lineup less than a year ago.

These Android TVs give customers a chance to enhance their home-viewing experience at an affordable price. Dedication to their customer service also means that each TV comes with a 3 Years Full Onsite inclusive of parts & servicing.

This means that you won’t have to go through the hassle of lugging your entire TV back to the store just to get it fixed.

The TVs come with various ports for convenience including three HDMI 2.0 ports. It even features the IPS Panel for a stunning display with great viewing angles.

The HDR10 and Dolby Vision offers a wider contrast ratio and MEMC which makes the action in your videos look even more fluid.

Android TV operation system

The PRISM+ Q series Android TVs will operate on the official Android TV 9.0 operating system. The system is developed and optimised by Google for TVs, and can be downloaded via the Google Play Store.

This allows access to over 5,000 compatible apps including Spotify, Twitch, and HBO GO. The new Android TVs come preloaded with Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime, that are officially certified to be able to stream 4K content.

Built-in Chromecast

Google Chromecast is what everyone is talking about recently. And luckily, the new Prism+ Android TVs also come with a built-in Chromecast which allows users to seamlessly cast high-quality content from smartphones and laptops onto the TV without loss of output resolution or latency.

The Chromecast function even connects the Android TV connect to other Google devices such as the Google Nest Audio, to be part of the entire Google smart home ecosystem.

Built-in Google Assistant

Users can give verbal commands to their smart TV to perform certain functions such as changing channels. It can also instruct apps like Netflix or YouTube to play videos; and even, control home devices such as dimming living room lights.

You won’t even need an Android phone to use Google Assistant. The TV can be controlled from and iPhone too as long as the Google Home app is downloaded.

In order to navigate the Android TV using Google Assistant, the user needs to press the GoogleAssistant button on the remote control.

Afterwards, they can give their verbal commands to the TV. Additionally, if the Prism+ Android TV is connected to the Google ecosystem, Google Assistant on the smartphone can be used to similarly instruct the Android TV to perform functions such as playing music on Spotify.

Bluetooth remote control

What’s more, the new Android TVs uses a Bluetooth remote control for navigation. This means no more struggling with having to aim your Infrared control at the TV to change channels.

You can practically control your TV from any part of the room. The remote control also comes with one-click buttons for easy access to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play.

Price and tech specs

TV Model 55″ / 65″ / 75″ Price $699 / $999 / $1,5999 Resolution 4K UHD Bezel-less Yes (No for 75″) HDR10 Yes Dolby Vision Yes IPS Panel Yes MEMC MotionSmoothing Yes Display Colours 1.07 billlion Dolby Audio Yes DTS TruSurround Yes Digital TV Yes Bluetooth 5.0 Android TV OS 9.0 Google PlayStore Yes Inbuilt ChromeCast Yes Google Assistant Yes Puffin TV Browser Yes Warranty 3 Years Full Onsite(Inclusive of parts &servicing)

With more time being spent at home, many consumers are looking to level up their on-screen entertainment but are not willing to splurge on Android TVs.

As the availability of Android TVs have increased significantly, we can now offer industry-standard Android TVs at a lower price point to cater to such consumers.

Jon Ng, Head of Sales & Operations of Prism+

For those interested in the new Prism+ Q Series Android TVs, the TVs will be launched from Oct 23, 2020 and users may visit their official website or the Lazada.sg store to make their orders. Orders will start shipping within 2 to 3 business days.

