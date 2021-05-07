Promo materials for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 leaked

Promotional materials for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 have been leaked.

For the Galaxy Z Fold3, the promotional materials state that it is the first foldable phone with an under-display camera. The upcoming foldable phone will support S Pen as a snapshot of the promotional materials shows that the user can take notes during a call.

The rear panel of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.

PHOTO: i冰宇宙

There is also a triple-lens setup on the rear of the foldable phone. In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold3 will sport a new design which allows the phone to close fully without a gap on both sides.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip3, it will have a dual-camera setup which is positioned vertically. It also has a dual-tone design with Gorilla Glass Victus on all sides. The front panel will be bigger which allows more information to be shown.

The rear panel of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.

PHOTO: i冰宇宙

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 could be available in four colour options.

PHOTO: i冰宇宙

Samsung is rumoured to be launching three foldable phones this year , which are the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 and a Galaxy Z Fold Lite. The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are said to have IP-rated water and dust resistance.

Both foldable phones are expected to be announced as early as July. The company is believed to be working on a double-folding phone and a triple-folding tablet.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.