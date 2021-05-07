Promo materials for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 leaked

Promotional materials for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 have been leaked.
For the Galaxy Z Fold3, the promotional materials state that it is the first foldable phone with an under-display camera. The upcoming foldable phone will support S Pen as a snapshot of the promotional materials shows that the user can take notes during a call.
There is also a triple-lens setup on the rear of the foldable phone. In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold3 will sport a new design which allows the phone to close fully without a gap on both sides.
As for the Galaxy Z Flip3, it will have a dual-camera setup which is positioned vertically. It also has a dual-tone design with Gorilla Glass Victus on all sides. The front panel will be bigger which allows more information to be shown.
Samsung is rumoured to be launching three foldable phones this year , which are the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 and a Galaxy Z Fold Lite. The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are said to have IP-rated water and dust resistance.
Both foldable phones are expected to be announced as early as July. The company is believed to be working on a double-folding phone and a triple-folding tablet.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.