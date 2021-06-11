Is this proof that Apple was going to announce new MacBook Pros at WWDC?

Before WWDC 2021, there was numerous reports suggesting that Apple would announce new MacBook Pros with new Apple Silicon at the event. But that wasn't the case.

Now, evidence has emerged suggesting that Apple might have pulled back at the last minute.

According to metadata attached to the keynote video on YouTube, the tags associated with the video include "M1X" and "M1X MacBook Pro".

PHOTO: 9to5 Mac

These tags are defined by the uploader so clearly there's someone at Apple who thought that new MacBook Pros would be announced at the event. At the time of writing, the tags are still there and can be seen if you view the page's source.

We will never know if that was Apple's intention but people are speculating that the global chip shortage might have something to do with the no-show of new MacBook Pros.

