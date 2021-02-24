PS VR 2 confirmed for PS5 and will come with new controllers

Out of nowhere PlayStation has announced the arrival of a new PlayStation VR 2 device. Sadly it won’t arrive in 2021.

Considering that many gamers are still waiting for the PS5 console, makes this piece of news harder to swallow.

The aim for the new PS VR 2 device for the PS5 will “connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience”. From the blog post by Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Planning & Management, the new system “enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input”.

A blow to existing PSVR owners will be the departure from the use of PS Move wands. Instead, the new PS VR 2 will “incorporate some of the key features found in the DualSense wireless controller, along with a focus on great ergonomics“.

In some ways it’s actually quite surprising how early PlayStation is making this announcement. The company was upfront the PS VR2 would not be available this year.

As per the statement, “There’s still a lot of development underway for our new VR system, so it won’t be launching in 2021. But we wanted to provide this early update to our fans, as the development community has started to work on creating new worlds for you to explore in virtual reality”.

It’s honestly quite a bit of unpack at this juncture. It does seem that PlayStation is working really hard to get their hardware tracks up to speed. If you really can’t wait to get into VR gaming, the Oculus Quest 2 is a solid pick outside of PlayStation.

