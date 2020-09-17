PS5 confirmed for Singapore launch on Nov 19 at $599 and $729 - here's where you can pre-order

Sony’s next-generation gaming console is officially arriving here, and it’ll officially take the wind out of your wallets too. 

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) Singapore confirmed today (Sept 17) that the PlayStation 5 will launch in Singapore on Nov 19.

There'll be two models: PS5 Digital Edition (the one without a disc drive) goes for a recommended retail price of $599, while the standard PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will be available at a gut-wrenching $729. 

Both models will be equipped with the same custom processor with integrated central processing units and graphics processing units as well as custom solid-state drives to play games at 4K resolution with lightning-fast loading times. 

At launch, players will be able to get their hands on a handful of AAA titles including the Demon’s Souls remake, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and… the new Sackboy game. In yet more painful news for your bank account, exclusive PS5 titles will cost up to $97.90 each. Hey, that’s next-gen gaming for you. 

Additional accessories cost extra. It’ll be $99.90 for a standalone DualSense wireless controller; $149 for the Pulse 3D wireless headset; $89.90 for a broadcasting camera; and $44.90 for a media remote. 

Considering that Sony plans to produce far less units of PS5 in its first year (a global pandemic and all), it’s probably best if you pre-order them. Folks can start camping for online pre-orders on Friday (Sept 18), which will kick off at 11am. Here’s the online pre-order list:

And here’s the list if you prefer pre-ordering offline, though the store operational hours may vary. 

