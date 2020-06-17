PS5 designer says special editions and customisation coming to upcoming console

The PlayStation 5 is the gift that never stops giving, it seems.

Less than a week after the official grand reveal of Sony's highly-anticipated next-gen console and an impressive slew of supported games, the company is looking to bring in hardware customisation and special editions for the PS5 to accompany a redesigned dashboard.

In a LinkedIn thread that has since been unavailable, Matt MacLaurin, VP of UX Design at PlayStation responded to a question about the availability of a matte black finish, "You will definitely be seeing special editions. This is also customizable in ways previous gens weren't."

Supposedly, the very same thread also included a tease about an overhauled user interface for PS5, where the man describes it to be a "very interesting evolution of the OS [that is] more subtle than flashy, but no pixel is untouched".

"As it's UI it's practical first, but it's a whole new visual language and a complete rearchitecting of the user interface," he explains. The console is expected to boast various enhancements as well, with MacLaurin saying that there have been "lots of deft improvement in these months."

MacLaurin confirms that the team will be showcasing the new OS soon, following a very brief glimpse of it at the PS5 reveal event.

A date for the stream has yet to be announced, but it should prove to be an interesting and exciting affair, especially with how the customisability is set to feature a never-before-seen element.

Of course, there's also the chance that the LinkedIn interaction is doctored since it no longer exists, although we certainly hope that's not the case. The idea of special editions and customisability, while not exactly novel, does sound great, after all.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.