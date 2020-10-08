PS5 disassembled: A look at everything inside the console

Before the onslaught of unboxing videos from various media, influencers and consumers start flooding the Internet, Sony has decided to “unbox” and teardown the PlayStation 5 first, showing us all the internal components that make up the console.

What’s interesting is how easy it is to take it apart and it also gives us a first look at how easily we’ll be able to swap out the side faceplates to customise the PS5 in the near future.

Although this means every custom faceplate, or “skin” will have to come in two SKUs, for either the standard PS5 or digital edition.

Just be sure to turn on the English subtitles before you hit play:

We’re also able to see how Sony is able to achieve their goal of creating a product with a high degree of perfection and quality. We also get to see how the console’s internals reduce the noise level and keep cool during operation.

Yikes, it’s even powered by T-1000. Judgement Day is coming. PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/PlayStation

Now all that’s left is to found out how beautiful the boot up sequence and UI is. It should be revealed any day now.

If you're living in Singapore, you can still pre-order the PlayStation 5 now but these will be for the re-stocks in mid-December.

Or you can still try your luck on Amazon should more stocks get injected during the upcoming Prime Day (Oct 13 and 14), and who knows, perhaps even for Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.