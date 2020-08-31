PS5 launch will reportedly happen in November, similar to Xbox Series X

We have known for quite some time now that both PlayStation and Xbox are preparing for the next-gen assault. Showing off console features, games, and how the boxes will look is all great and all.

However, at the end of the day, consumers are pining for one thing, and that is the release date of these consoles.

Microsoft has stolen a march (or showed their hand too early, depending on who you ask) with a November 2020 release window for the Xbox Series X. The PlayStation 5, however, still remains an unknown quantity.

A new report by VGC, though, seems to be pointing at a November PS5 launch.

Their retail and development sources have shared that Sony has blocked a week of “significant” marketing starting on Friday, Nov 13. Now, that is suspicious. No official confirmation of that just yet, of course.

That period certainly lines up perfectly with the arrival of several big games coming in 2020.

The likes of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Cyberpunk 2077, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will all drop the following week. Grab your console at the PS5 launch, and get ready for a week of major drops? Perfection.

Pre-orders for the PS5 have opened registrations in the US, and it is happening on an invite-only basis. For us here in Asia, everything is still a murky affair. Time to save up all that loose change for November, at least for now.