PS5 Singapore: Keep a close watch on Amazon for constant restocks

So it has been almost half a year already since the PlayStation 5 launched globally, and till today, stocks are still very limited. Gamers all over the world are still constantly waiting for restocks of the highly sought-after console.

The moment new stocks are announced, they are still of very limited quantities that most retailers are conducting raffles to win a chance to purchase it at retail price.

If you’re still hunting for a PS5 console, be it the standard disc edition or the digital edition, you might want to keep a close watch on Amazon Singapore’s listings.

Either add it to your wishlist so that you will be alerted the moment stocks are added back, or check the respective product pages regularly.

Interestingly, stocks were added earlier this month (April 2021), and some lucky buyers managed to snag their consoles. Based on observation, we should be expecting more to come throughout the month, and well into May/June 2021.

One other important tip, as it is constantly out of stock, you won’t be able to find it by browsing the store, or from searching for it, so here are the direct links to the console listings for you to bookmark:

Your welcome, and good luck! Here’s hoping you can join the PS5 club in time for the upcoming big releases such as Returnal, Resident Evil Village, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.