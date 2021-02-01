PS5 Tokyo: Scenes of chaos as fans try to buy the console

If you think that it’s hard to get a Sony PlayStation 5 in your country, the situation is not any better in the land of Sony.

With only 300 numbered tickets available, fans pushed and shoved to grab a chance to buy the console.

Oh my God!!!! ヨドバシps5 pic.twitter.com/v2ilIadbFk — Dave Gibson ⠿ POKEMON🗼 (@AJapaneseDream) January 30, 2021

Eventually the sale was called off and everyone went home empty handed.

It’s a bit archaic to be giving out tickets to buy the PS5 in this day and age, but it’s one of the many attempts to thwart resellers.

Not quite sure if that actually might be a proper solution, considering that resellers themselves could very well be in queue, physical or virtual.

In Singapore, Qisahn had opted to go with a raffle to give out opportunities for customers to grab a console. From what we know, stocks of PS5 do exist in Singapore and fans have been collecting them over the weekend.

With a pandemic still raging in Japan, such scenes not only serve to exacerbate the situation but also add on to delays such as the opening for Super Nintendo World.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.