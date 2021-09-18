PSA: 4K ProRes not available on iPhone 13 Pro models with 128GB storage

One of the new camera features of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro is ProRes, which is enabled by the new camera hardware, advanced video encoders and decoders in A15 Bionic, and flash storage pipeline.

This allows the user to record and edit in ProRes up to 4K at 30fps. However, there's a caveat.

Listed on the iPhone 13 Pro's tech specs page and press release, Apple states that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max supports ProRes video recording at 1080p 30fps with 128GB storage option, and up to 4K 30 fps with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options.

If you're planning to try out 4K ProRes video recording at 30fps, you have to fork out at least $1,819 for the iPhone 13 Pro (256GB) or $1,969 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB).

Pre-orders for the iPhone 13 will start tomorrow (Sept 18) with retail availability on Sept 24. ProRes support will be available in a future iOS update.

