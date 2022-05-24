PSA: WhatsApp dropping support for older Android and iOS smartphones

WhatsApp has announced plans to stop supporting smartphones using older operating systems by Oct 24.

In a post to their official help centre, WhatsApp says that they will be supporting Android-based smartphones running OS 4.1 and iPhones running iOS 12 and newer.

Those using phones on the older operating systems will receive notifications from WhatsApp to update their OS to continue using the service.

According to WhatsApp they regularly review and update the operating systems they support the devices and software that are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them. These devices also might not have the latest security updates or lack the functionality required to properly run WhatsApp.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.