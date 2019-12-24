Puma makes gamer shoes now, but they really just look like thick socks

PHOTO: Puma
Koh Wanzi
Hardware Zone

Ever thought that you needed gaming footwear to up your game? Yeah, me neither. But Puma has decided that we need gaming shoes now, and they're going for AUD$160 (S$150) in Australia. Puma calls them Active Gaming Footwear, and they're supposedly designed with console gamers in mind.

Here's how Puma is describing them:

Designed for indoor and in-arena use, it delivers seamless comfort, support and grip so gamers can adapt to different active gaming modes and game their best.

Okay, sure! There's even marketing spiel for each of the shoe's "modes". According to Puma, the shoe features a "media wrap-up grip" in SEEK mode, "lateral wrap-up support" in ATTACK mode, and "heal wrap-up stability" in CRUISE and DEFENSE mode.

I'm not sure why you need so much support for your foot when you're just sitting down, but I guess they're more comfortable than shoes?

The Active Gaming Footwear also sounds more like a thick sock than an actual shoe, with a sock-like fit and knitted upper. There's a rubber outsole for "grip" as well, and foam for increased "torsion control". Clearly I need this to sprint around in my house!

The only thing missing is RGB lighting.

It seems to me like gamers have made a reputation for themselves as suckers for unnecessary things, and brands are just looking to capitalise on that. After all, someone actually made an HDMI cable with RGB lighting.

This also isn't the only gaming product from Puma. The sportswear company has also worked with Playseat on a gaming chair, and it'll be available soon at US$253.66 (S$344). At the very least, the Puma Game Seat looks quite different from your regular gaming chair, more closely resembling a lounge chair for console and mobile gamers.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games Lifestyle shoes

TRENDING

Jho Low capture frustrated by &#039;dishonest&#039; foreign authorities: Malaysia&#039;s police chief
Jho Low capture frustrated by 'dishonest' foreign authorities: Malaysia's police chief
&#039;I discovered new injuries on my body every day&#039;: 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
Cafes in JB that&#039;ll make you feel like you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in JB that'll make you feel like you're overseas
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo&#039;self this Christmas
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo'self this Christmas
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Man under reported $1.28 million in income; jailed 6 months, fined $741k for tax evasion
Man under reported $1.28 million in income; jailed 6 months, fined $741k for tax evasion
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Senior shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall
Senior shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I felt intimately connected to Sammi Cheng
This year I felt intimately connected to Sammi Cheng

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'
5 things you didn&#039;t know about the Hermes Birkin
5 things you didn't know about the Hermes Birkin

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question

SERVICES