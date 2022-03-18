Purported CAD renders of Apple iPhone 14 Pro reveal pill-shaped camera cutout

Purported CAD renders provide a first look at the upcoming Apple iPhone 14 Pro.

Based on the renders provided by industry sources to @91Mobiles, the iPhone 14 Pro will adopt a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout and a small circular cutout on the front panel. The cutouts are expected to house the Face ID and front-facing camera.

The rear of the iPhone 14 Pro looks identical to the current iPhone 13 Pro models; there is a square camera bump to accommodate the triple-lens system, LED flash, and a LiDAR sensor.

Other observations include the power button on the right, the volume controls, SIM card tray and the ring/silent slider on the left. The sources added that the iPhone 14 Pro will sport a 6.1-inch, 120Hz ProMotion Display.

PHOTO: Twitter/JoshuaSwingle

Rumours about Apple ditching the notch on the iPhone 14 surfaced as early as March last year. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared that "a punch-hole display design" will replace the notch and the front-facing camersa will be upgraded with autofocus capabilities.

Tipster Dan Prosser shared purported renders of the iPhone 14 Pro having a hole-punch camera , but claimed that the rear camera bump will be eliminated. This lines up with Bloomberg's report on the iPhone 14 having a "complete redesign".

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.