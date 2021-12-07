Purported marketing images of Google Pixel Watch revealed

Following Business Insider's report on Google's first in-house smartwatch, tipster Jon Prosser shared several purported marketing photos of the smartwatch.
Prosser claims its official name is Google Pixel Watch.
The purported marketing photos reveal a round, bezel-less design which shows "your route/world/health/agenda at a glance", proprietary bands and different colour options.
The Google Pixel Watch is expected to be announced in Q1 and powered by Google's Wear OS 3.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.