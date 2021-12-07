Purported marketing images of Google Pixel Watch revealed

Following Business Insider's report on Google's first in-house smartwatch, tipster Jon Prosser shared several purported marketing photos of the smartwatch.

Prosser claims its official name is Google Pixel Watch.

The purported marketing photos reveal a round, bezel-less design which shows "your route/world/health/agenda at a glance", proprietary bands and different colour options.

PHOTO: Front Page Tech

The Google Pixel Watch is expected to be announced in Q1 and powered by Google's Wear OS 3.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.