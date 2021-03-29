Purported price and size of Apple's upcoming AirTags revealed

Apple's upcoming item tracker, the AirTag could be available in one size only.

Tipster Max Weinbach shared in his YouTube video that the AirTag will measure 32mm x 32mm x 6mm, which is slightly larger than a 50-cent coin or Tile Sticker. The AirTag is estimated to be priced at about US$39 (S$52.51).

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTags measure 39mm x 39mm x 9mm and are priced at S$48 each.

Evidence of the item trackers surfaced more than a year ago when iOS 14 codes revealed that the AirTags can be set up in bulk through iOS and the battery is replaceable.

Bloomberg reported in April 2020 that the AirTags will be bundled with an Apple-designed leather sleeve and a keychain. In Nov 2020, tipster @choco_bit shared a photo of the purported AirTag leather sleeve.

Apple is expected to unveil the AirTags alongside a new iPad Pro in April.