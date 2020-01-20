Purported render of Huawei P40 Pro reveal rear camera bump with 5 lens

Purported render of the Huawei P40 Pro.
PHOTO: Twitter/evleaks
Cookie Monster
Hardware Zone

New purported render of the Huawei P40 Pro from @evleaks give us a better look at the upcoming flagship phone.

The render suggest that there could be as many as 7 cameras on the phone. Aside from the two front-facing cameras, the renders show a massive rear camera bump housing 5 lenses.

One of the five lenses is likely to be a periscope-style camera due to the Leica branding and technical details describing it as covering 18mm-240mm equivalence.

This translates to an estimated 13x zoom which is likely achieved by a combination of optical and digital zoom.

The render is in line with the earlier images from @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles.

Huawei reportedly revealed that the P40 series would be announced towards the end of March in Paris.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Huawei smartphones Camera Technology

