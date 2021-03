A purported render of the upcoming Apple AirPods 3 has been published by GizmoChina.

In line with a previous leak , the render shows an AirPods Pro-like design with shorter stem and replaceable ear tips. GizmoChina also shared that there is a possibility of active noise cancellation coming to the AirPods 3.

Apple is rumoured to be unveiling new AirPods, AirTags, Apple TV and iPad Pro on March 23.