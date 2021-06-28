Purported renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 leaked

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch4 has been revealed in leaked renders and several specs have been confirmed.

While the upcoming smartwatch is called the Galaxy Watch4, it looks nothing like the Galaxy Watch3 and more like the Galaxy Watch Active 2 .

The renders also reveal that the Galaxy Watch4 will come in two sizes (40mm and 44mm), a variety of colours (black, silver, dark green and rose gold), have 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD 810G durability rating, GPS and Gorilla Glass DX+ for better display readability .

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 will come in a variety of colour options.

Google and Samsung have confirmed that they will be merging Wear OS and Tizen to create a unified wearable platform. Therefore, you can expect the Galaxy Watch4 to be the first smartwatch to run on the unified platform.

Samsung is rumoured to be unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Watch4 on 3 August. The Galaxy Watch4 is expected to hit retail shelves from Aug 11.

