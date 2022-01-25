Purported retail prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 models revealed

The official retail prices of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 models may have been leaked.

Tipster @rquandt claims to have the official prices of the Galaxy S22 models in Europe which start from EUR 849. Here are the prices for the different models:

Samsung Galaxy S22 (8GB RAM + 128GB) - EUR 849 (~S$1,292)

Samsung Galaxy S22 (8GB RAM + 256GB) - EUR 899 (~S$1,368)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8GB RAM + 128GB) - EUR 1,049 (~S$1,597)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8GB RAM + 256GB) - EUR 1,099 (~S$1,673)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (8GB RAM + 128GB) - EUR 1,249 (~S$1,901)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB RAM +256GB) - EUR 1,349 (~S$2,053)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB RAM + 512GB) - EUR 1,449 (~S$2,205)

In comparison, the current Galaxy S21 lineup start from $1,248 and the most expensive model is priced at $1,998.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22 models and the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup next month . However, retail availability may be delayed due to suppy chain issues.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.