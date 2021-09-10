Purported storage and colour options of Apple iPhone 13 revealed

The colour and storage options for the Apple iPhone 13 lineup have been revealed on a Ukrainian e-commerce site.

According to the listings, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in six colour options which include black, blue, purple, pink, white and red. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be offered in black, silver, gold and bronze.

As for storage options, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are reportedly available in 64GB and 128GB configurations. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will have three storage options: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Apple sent out media invites for an online event on Sept 14 where it is expected to unveil the iPhone 13 lineup and Apple Watch Series 7. You can read our rumour round-up article on what to expect from the event.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.