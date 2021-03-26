Qualcomm reportedly working on an Android-powered game console

Qualcomm is reportedly entering the mobile game console market.

A source told Android Police that Qualcomm is working on an Android-powered game console that looks like the Nintendo Switch. The upcoming game console is expected to have detachable "joycon" style controllers on the left and right sides.

It is also said to have a thicker, bulkier design as there will be additional thermal headroom for the Snapdragon chipset to run faster and more efficiently. In addition, the extra space will be used to house a 6,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge.

Other rumoured specs include display-out capabilities, Bluetooth, GPS, accelerometers, dual-zone haptics, 5G connectivity, USB-C port, an SD card slot, Android 12, and support for Epic Games Store app.

The Android-powered game console is slated for launch in Q1 2022 with an estimated price tag of US$300 (S$404.43).