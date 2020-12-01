Quibi hopes 'quick bite' TV for smartphones wins viewers

Film producer and Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg speaks about the short-form video streaming service for mobile Quibi during a keynote address January 8, 2020 at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Las Vegas - New streaming service Quibi on Wednesday provided a glimpse into its bid to win over smartphone users, vowing to shake up the industry with original programs lasting less than 10 minutes.

Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg said it was designed for young lifestyles, offering episodes to be viewed while in a queue or on a break at work.

"We aim to give you big stories in quick bites," Katzenberg said at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

He billed Quibi - which launches in April - as a television transformation, taking advantage of smartphone features such as location, time of day, and pivoting from landscape to portrait screens.

Katzenberg said all Quibi content - from comedies to documentaries, sports and news - was original and being produced "by the biggest names in Hollywood."

Created by Katzenberg, a longtime Disney executive and co-founder of DreamWorks SKG, the app drew inspiration from Dan Brown's "The Da Vinci Code," which has more than 100 chapters averaging just five pages each.

The idea behind the service that has the entertainment world abuzz is to attract younger viewers who are always on the move.

Katzenberg said the platform will treat video storytelling like books, with longer stories broken into short chapters.

"We are not shrinking TV onto phones," said Quibi chief executive Meg Whitman, a former chief of Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

"We are creating the world's first platform for mobile video in quick bites."

Major studios have pledged US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) in funding for the service, which has already attracted Hollywood names such as Steven Spielberg, Guillermo Del Toro and Jennifer Lopez.

Quibi joins Disney+, HBO Max (AT&T), Peacock (Comcast) and Apple TV+ among the players in a streaming war as Americans increasingly become "cord-cutters" - giving up expensive, often inflexible cable packages for a more a la carte online experience.

Rivals also include titans Netflix and Amazon Prime, which spend billions of dollars annually on original shows.

Google-owned YouTube also battles for the attention of video-seeking smartphone users.

Quibi boasts Google as a partner, saying it relies on the internet giant's cloud computing power, and Google's Pixel phones are being tuned to stream its shows.

Quibi launches on April 6 and will charge $5 monthly for subscriptions that will include ads and $8 monthly for an ad-free version.

More about
Digital smartphones Streaming - Music/Video/Content videos

TRENDING

Wu Chun&#039;s 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Wu Chun's 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)
Jay Chou encourages fans at his concert to &#039;stalk&#039; his Instagram, promises them a meal if they find him in Singapore
Jay Chou: Find me in Singapore, I'll pay for your meal at a restaurant
From stuntwoman to media mogul, Irene Ang says everyone should build careers &#039;like our HDB&#039;
From stuntwoman to media mogul, Irene Ang says everyone should build careers 'like our HDB'
&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
8 luxury fashion items with highest resale value
8 luxury fashion items with highest resale value
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Japanese vlogger calls Sembawang Hot Spring Park a ‘legit onsen’
Japanese vlogger calls Sembawang Hot Spring Park a ‘legit onsen’
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore
Money Muse: They gave up careers as a doctor and an engineer to educate investors
They gave up careers as a doctor and an engineer to educate investors

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore&#039;s worst-rated hotels gets makeover
From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore's worst-rated hotels gets makeover
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US

SERVICES