Ragnarok X's crossover with That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is now live

Anime in my mobile game?

Developer Nuverse has announced that its MMORPG Ragnarok X: Next Generation is crossing over with the hit anime That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. All-new quests, outfits, MVPs, mini-bosses and more inspired by the series are now live in-game for players to claim.

Ragnarok X’s latest collaboration is running until 10 October, 2021. You can log in right now and start earning rewards - but you’ve got less than a month before they’re gone. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime follows Mikami Satoru, a corporate worker who gets stabbed and is reborn in a strange world - as a Slime creature, of course. The Slime creature looks somewhat like Ragnarok X’s Poring, hence the crossover.

PHOTO: Nuverse

As players explore the world of Midgard, they’ll be able to face off against the new MVP boss Storm Dragon and the Orc Disaster Mini Boss in a new event quest. You’ll get to earn cards from these two bosses along with event coins that can be redeemed for other prizes, but beware - they’re fairly powerful.

The collaboration also features a Slime Fantasy World event, which involves an unusual Monopoly-like boardgame that allows players to earn lots of headgear, costumes and more based on the anime. If you’re looking to get the most out of this anime crossover, you’ll want to complete daily and event quests to earn dice for the boardgame.

PHOTO: Nuverse

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.