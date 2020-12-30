Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical cooks up a star-studded broadway cast

Remy once said: “Humans don’t just survive; they discover; they create.” And so after months of Ratatouille gaining a cult-following and becoming a viral phenomenon on TikTok, a musical was born – Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.

The musical boasts a star-studded Broadway cast including Wayne Brady as Django, Titus Burgess as Remy, Adam Lambert as Emile, Pricilla Lopez as Mabel, Kevin Chamberlain as Gusteau, André De Shields as Ego and Mary Testa as Skinner.

The one-time performance will feature content created by TikTokers and will be backed by the 20-piece Broadway Sinfonietta orchestra. The musical acts as a benefit event where ticket sales will go to The Actors Fund, an organisation that supports performers and behind-the-scenes workers in the American performing arts and entertainment industry.

The rat's out of the hat! Say "bonjour" to the cast of #RatatouilleMusical! 🇫🇷 Get your tickets today to Ratatouille: The Ticket Musical, produced by @ThisIsSeaview, only on @TodayTix to support @TheActorsFund. https://t.co/3YxozrE7Hd pic.twitter.com/rxKmHiWovm — Ratatouille Musical (@ratatousical) December 28, 2020

Ratatouille first released in 2007 and tells the tale of Remy, a highly intelligent and idealistic young rat with an unusually acute sense of taste and smell who dreams of becoming a chef like his idol, the late Auguste Gusteau.

After a terrifying event that forced Remy’s rat colony to flee their home, Remy finds himself in a tiny apartment above the kitchen of Gusteau’s Restaurant in Paris, and later goes on to become a chef.

PHOTO: Facebook/Ratatousical

The Pixar film made a total of US$620.7 million (S$822 million) at the box office and won 38 awards including the Academy Awards and the Annie Awards. The film has been nominated for 58 awards so far.

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will begin streaming on Jan 1, 2021 at 7 PM ET for 72 hours only. Tickets are on sale on TodayTix.com.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.