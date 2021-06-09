Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a silly, crazy fun interdimensional ride that you don't want to miss

If it is a crime to have too much fun, then Insomniac Games' latest release Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart should be outlawed.

And unlike other hot AAA titles like The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima, which have huge emotionally gripping story arcs that suck you in, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart entices by the simple fact that it is — I repeat — fun.

When I was reviewing the PlayStation 5 (PS5) last year, I lamented the dearth of a mind-blowing PS5 exclusive that would warrant fighting for a set with the hoard of Sony fanboys but Ratchet & Clank might just be the one to tip the scales.

Yes, I know everything I've said is a huge claim, but this is the first console game in a while that I've been unable to put down — from start to finish — and this is coming from someone who has yet to complete Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War.

Don't judge me.

But instead of just telling you it's fun, let's dive into what makes this game such a delight.

Minor spoilers ahead.

A simple story, but filled with rich characters

Ratchet & Clank's plot is very straightforward. During a celebration for the titular heroes, their nemesis Dr Nefarious crashes the party and steals The Dimensionator (a device that lets you travel between dimensions).

A fight breaks out and the device explodes, creating a tear in the rifts separating the multiverse, and the heroes have to build a new Dimensionator to save the world.

While the story is very linear (and even littered with predictable obstacles), it's anything but boring because of the rich characters you'll encounter.

Each character you meet has its own distinct personality and voice and no two are ever alike. From the friendly shopkeeper Mrs Zurkon (who is full of southern charm) to the chill alligator yogis with a surfer bro attitude, the characters just leave you spellbound with each interaction.

Don't worry, honey. Ms Zurkon is here to upgrade your weapons. PHOTO: Screengrab from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The only downside is that with so many rich and diverse characters, it's really hard to fully flesh all of them out. One character, in particular, suffers from it — Glitch, a spider-bot gifted to Ratchet really early in the game.

Her purpose is to help clear computer viruses from terminals that our heroes need to hack into and she is neurotic and suffers from a severe lack of confidence. After four mini-games (which are scattered throughout the campaign), though, she finally believes in herself after destroying the mother virus.

While she's incredibly adorable, with an equally cute voice to match, her transition doesn't seem earned, especially when we don't interact with her at all except during the mini-games.

Typically, interactions with non-player characters (NPCs) in video games are necessary for an exposition dump to give you some background and context about the world. However, in Ratchet & Clank, there is a genuine desire to chat with them because you want to get to know them better.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Dialogue for the game is written with plenty of wit, humour, and heart, and Insomniac doesn't shy away from poking fun at themselves, or even the world. Case in point, in the opening sequence, Ratchet questions the need for a celebration as they haven't been heroes for a while.

Guess what?

Rift Apart takes place after the events of Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus (2013) and Ratchet & Clank (2016) and the developers are very aware that it's been five years since they've created a new installment in the franchise.

Another subtle attempt at meta humour comes through when Dr Nefarious goes on a rage-induced rant and declares that everything bad which has been said about him is false (despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary) and arbitrarily puts out a huge bounty (for which he claims to have the funds for) on the protagonists, Ratchet and Rivet.

It sure does sound like a certain former president but whether the similarities are intentional, well, that remains unclear.

A new addition to the roster of Ratchet & Clank is Rivet, the dimensional counterpart of Ratchet. She's a strong female character who kicks ass, takes names, and is rather spunky. In the grander scheme of things, and perhaps even for returning players, I do wish she had been a little more fleshed out if only to separate her from Ratchet.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Voiced by the talented Jennifer Hale, Rivet does have her own motivations, a (gasp!) tragic backstory, and she grows to learn the importance of trusting others and having friends.

However, while playing her, she doesn't feel dissimilar to Ratchet and that's probably where things could be improved.

One way in which Insomniac Games could have made her a little more distinct is through her arsenal of weapons. And my gosh, let's talk about the weapons because they are full of personality.

Turning your enemies into beautiful shrubs

As a shooter and platformer, Rift Apart is chock-a-block with many interesting weapons that are representative of the game's whimsical and irreverent tone.

You start off with a #basic pistol, but you unlock more as you progress, including a laser cannon and a rocket launcher that fires dog rockets that bark.

And, you'll need a combination of these weapons to get through even the basic fights. Not because they're tough, but because you need to gain control of the battlefield or you're going to get overwhelmed.

My absolute favourite? A grenade, in the form of a water sprinkler, that turns enemies into topiaries.

The Topiary Sprinkler at work. PHOTO: Screengrab from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

I always open a combat encounter with this and it stops enemies in their tracks while I wail on them with the lightning machine gun or a gun that shoots a pinball-like pellet that hits enemies with that satisfying 'twang' sound from a pinball machine.

If I need reinforcements, I summon my killer robot chickens of doom and stoned alien mushrooms that have sassy quips as they shoot laser beams at incoming enemies.

And, being developed for the PS5, Rift Apart makes good use of the DualSense controller, especially the tension and resistance in the adaptive triggers. For certain guns, you can alternate between the intensity of your shots by pressing on it slightly or pressing on it all the way down.

The Negatron Collider (laser cannon) makes use of the adaptive triggers. PHOTO: Screengrab from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

There is also a shield that switches between a barrier and a destructive blast when you go from a half-pull to a full pull on the trigger.

If you want something that just causes wanton destruction, the newly-revealed RYNO 8 is the one you're looking for. It basically opens a dimensional rift and drops a huge-ass object on your enemies.

Ratchet: We made it outta the rift with a new super weapon: the RYNO 8!



Clank: It seems this device can drop objects from other dimensions into ours. Fascinating.#RatchetPS5Takeover #SunsetOverdrive @Guerrilla @SuckerPunchProd @Naughty_Dog @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/TavBdHw3oL — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 7, 2021

Apart from the fact that you can rain destruction on those who seek to end you, the weapon also serves as an easter egg for PlayStation fans as you can summon objects from other PlayStation exclusive franchises like Uncharted and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Each weapon offers a unique playstyle and I was torn between switching them once I found my favourites. I only toggled between my arsenal out of necessity — either I had run out of ammo or I needed to level them up.

Speaking of levelling up weapons, Insomniac did an amazing job at offering a wide range of weapon upgrades that firstly, felt like I was actually progressing in terms of building my character, and secondly, made an impact on my gameplay.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

With each upgrade you unlock, there is a definite sense of improvement in your combat abilities, even if it's just quality-of-life upgrades like recharge time or ammo increase.

Travelling between worlds and rifts

The core of the game takes place across different planets as both Ratchet and Rivet race across the galaxy to rebuild the Dimensionator.

Thanks to the near-instant load times offered by the PS5, transitions between planets are smooth and fast – you won't even have time to savour the hot coffee that you just made.

Travelling to Sargasso. PHOTO: Screengrab from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The worlds of Ratchet & Clank are as rich and diverse as its inhabitants. From the swampland of Sargasso to the rocky terrains and plateaus of Molonoth Gulch, each planet is a joy to explore for completionists like me. The story for each planet is self-contained and linear, but what it lacks in length, it more than makes up for it in depth.

There is much to see for each planet and collectibles, which unlock cosmetic upgrades, are hidden behind traversal puzzles that will rely on a combination of skill and wit to complete.

Insomniac once again showcases its strengths in traversal mechanics as you swing across platforms, wall run, and even zoom across at top speed with your Hoverboots. It's no physical roller-coaster ride, but that thrill and exhilaration you feel can't be denied.

Zooming on your Hoverboots. PHOTO: PlayStation Asia

Something new here is the ability to travel through rift openings to cross long distances or get around obstacles, but that's just mostly functional.

Occasionally, you'll come across rifts that serve as side puzzles to unlock more armor pieces which, aside from unlocking a new swanky look for your character, also provide passive benefits such as an increase in melee damage or increased experience gain.

Some of the cosmetic upgrades I unlocked. PHOTO: Screengrab from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

An ingenious way that Insomniac Games makes use of their rifts, though, is by introducing dimensional counterparts of the planets you travel to and you'll have to toggle between both in order to successfully navigate through your quest.

If this doesn't make you want to get a PS5...

As a newcomer to the franchise, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has definitely succeeded in ingratiating me into the franchise and convinced me to stick around for future installments.

Whether it's meeting and conversing with the inhabitants of the world, traversing the varied landscapes across planets, or even just beating the s*** out of my enemies, there is pure unadulterated joy in everything that I do.

The story is simple and does explore certain heavy themes, such as the sense of self and identity, as well as seeking redemption for past sins.

However, as a game that doesn't take itself too seriously, those emotional beats do come across as slightly forced.

Ratchet in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. PHOTO: PlayStation Asia

It's not a fault on Insomniac Games though, but rather, a complication of the tone and humour that has been baked into the DNA of the franchise.

This is a game that named its topiary grenade weapon Topiary Sprinkler, and makes a pirate's initiation test sound scary when it turns out to be an amusement park ride.

As you can tell, Ratchet & Clank is a game that doesn't take itself seriously at all. After all, it's not meant to be a dark and gritty lesson on how revenge is bad (ahem, The Last of Us 2). So when it tries to lean into those emotional moments, it does get a little jarring.

That said, those moments are few and far between.

Rivet and Clank. PHOTO: Screengrab from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Frankly, if you can get past that — and you sure will — then there is very little that is wrong with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

As I said, this is a PlayStation exclusive that finally warrants the demand for a PS5 and if this doesn't move you, I'm not sure what will.

bryanlim@asiaone.com