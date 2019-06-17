Razer’s Min-Liang Tan wastes an entire day thinking about how to make gamer-centric Cup Noodles

When it comes to famous tech CEOs being extremely and painfully online, one might automatically think of Elon Musk, or even John McAfee.
Thankfully, we’ve got our very own Min-Liang Tan to balance out the evil with his wholesome commitment to engaging with Razer fans on the interwebs. His earnest posts and replies have amassed legions of undying fanboys, one of whom even had Tan’s face tattooed on his leg to get a free phone.
Most recently, Razer announced its “mental performance” enhancing-drink for gamers: Respawn. The Razer CEO took to Facebook this weekend, posting his thoughts in response to a fan asking him about whether Razer should also try tackling Cup Noodles for gamers.
What would a Razer-produced cup of instant ramen look like though? Tan considered a slew of hypothetical features, like a self-heating mechanism, built-in chopsticks, and a better-designed bowl “cap” that pops off when the noodles are done. This isn’t the first time Tan has gotten creative with random gadgets at the behest of his fans. Earlier this year, Tan confirmed that “Project Breadwinner” — a literal toaster — would become a reality, after tens of thousands of people clamoured for it on Facebook (twelve of them even got Project Breadwinner tattoos). We look forward to all of the forthcoming Razer Cup Noodle tattoos, perhaps on a full sleeve of Razer products.
