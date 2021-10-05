Razer and Genshin Impact bring us the crossover products we deserve

In the colourful world of geekdom that spans the full spectrum of 16.8 million colours (like Razer‘s Chroma RGB), our choices of peripherals are a mode of self-expression, and also displays of allegiance to brands and titles.
Razer is a household name, making high-quality peripherals for gamers, by gamers. miHoYo’s Genshin Impact is a phenom of a mobile game, having banked over US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) since its release last year in 2020.
What better way to show your love for both than gearing up with the peripherals from the Razer and Genshin Impact collaboration?
Second, the Razer Goliathus Medium Genshin Impact Edition mousepad, featuring the warm, welcoming, and friendly Paimon, so fans’ mouse will be able to glide around smoothly the way the players’ guide in Teyvat does.
Be updated the moment this Razer and Genshin Impact crossover collection drops here.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.